New Year's Eve at the ME Hotel Madrid

If you want to finish 2009 in a romantic setting, prepare to have your wish granted in the heart of Madrid in the ME hotel. Located at the Place de Sant Ana, this avant-garde hotel offers an unforgettable New Year's Eve.



With the Tú y yo cómplices package, enter 2010 sipping champagne, enjoying a massage for two, and waking up to a delicious breakfast.



Another option is the end-of-year dinner party, where you can tantalise your tastebuds with an exquisite meal. To continue the festivities, venture up to the Penthouse, the hotel's rooftop bar, where you'll enjoy splendid views over the city with other revellers, complete with music, an open bar and all the party trimmings.



If you prefer a lower-key affair, enjoy the tranquility of the Midnight Rose, the hotel's beautifully decorated ground floor restaurant.



Address: Hotel ME Madrid - Plaza de Santa Ana, 14

"Tú y yo cómplices" package: 220 €-2.514 €, depending on the room chosen

Dinner party: 85 €

Information: www.memadrid.com

