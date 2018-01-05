In this article



















Midnight at the Puerta del Sol and dinner at the Restaurant Public, Madrid

If there's one thing that symbolises the end of the year in Madrid, it's the chiming of the clock at the Puerta del Sol. The majority of Spaniards respect the tradition of eating one grape on each of the 12 chimes at midnight. Why not join in and see how many grapes you can manage!



While the 12 grapes make a fun midnight snack, you'll need something more substantial to see you through the festivities. Dine in one of Madrid's most modern restaurants: the Restaurant Public which attracts clients with its creative, seasonal cuisine. Ingredients are chosen according to the season, offering your taste buds the best possible colours and flavours.



Address: Restaurant Public, c/Desengaño, 11

Price: 20 - 25 €

Information: www.restaurantpublic.com

