Madrid: celebrate Spanish style
  
Corral de la Morería New Year's Eve flamenco show, Madrid
Corral de la Morería New Year's Eve flamenco show, Madrid


Described as "the best flamenco show in the world", the Corral de la Morería celebrates the end of the year in style. Opened in 1956, the cabaret has welcomed famous flamenco stars such as Isabel Pantoja and Antonio Gades.

Don't be surprised if, during the evening, you spot a famous face or two: kings of Spain, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and artists like Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando and Ernest Hemingway have all visited.

If you prefer to start the evening off a little slower, head along to the cabaret at 1:30am for the second show of the night and enjoy a drink at 5am to see you through to dawn!

Address: Restaurant-tablao flamenco Corral de la Morería, c/Morería, 17
Information: www.corraldelamoreria.com
07/12/2009
