>
>
Madrid: celebrate Spanish style
  
Spanish specialities at Embassy, Madrid
In this article

Spanish specialities at Embassy, Madrid


Christmas and New Year is a time of gifts, turron (a Spanish confection made of honey and almonds), champagne, fun, laughter and...hours of cooking! But this year, instead of slaving over the stove, let someone else do the cooking.

Head to Embassy, where you can try out some typically Spanish dishes. Founded in 1931 as a tea room, Embassy is now a resturant, delicatessen, bar and tea room. It mixes traditional dishes with more avant-garde cuisine.

Address: Embassy, c/Paseo de la Castellana, 12, c/Potosí, 8
Information: www.embassy.es
Fashion Editor
07/12/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Naturally beautiful celebritiesNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         