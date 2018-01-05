In this article



















Spanish specialities at Embassy, Madrid

Christmas and New Year is a time of gifts, turron (a Spanish confection made of honey and almonds), champagne, fun, laughter and...hours of cooking! But this year, instead of slaving over the stove, let someone else do the cooking.



Head to Embassy, where you can try out some typically Spanish dishes. Founded in 1931 as a tea room, Embassy is now a resturant, delicatessen, bar and tea room. It mixes traditional dishes with more avant-garde cuisine.



Address: Embassy, c/Paseo de la Castellana, 12, c/Potosí, 8

Information: www.embassy.es

