Circulo de Bellas Artes, Madrid

The Circulo de Bellas Artes is a cultural institution, promoting Spanish and world culture. Created on the 18th of May 1905, it houses permanent exhibitions of artists who attended paint and art classes there. Even Picasso counted amongst its students.



For the Christmas period, this magnificent building with baroque details opens its doors to welcome in the New Year with a huge gala party. This atypical place will fascinate curious connoisseurs and art amateurs alike!



Address: C/Alcalá, 42

Price: 65 € -70 € -80 €

Information: info@circulodebellasartes.com