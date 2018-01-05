In this article



















Café de la Opéra restaurant in Madrid

Teatro Real, which is located nearby. If you're looking for somewhere different for New Year's Eve, you've found the right place.



Since 1997, this original restaurant offers magical shows where waiters recite poetry while you eat. And when it's time for dessert, guests and waiters toast



For New Year's Eve, the menu offers liver and prawn



Address: Le Café de la Ópera - C/Arrieta, 6

Price: 175 €

Information: www.elcafedelaopera.com The Café de l'Opera is the ideal restaurant to dine in before or after watching a performance at thewhich is located nearby. If you're looking for somewhere different for New Year's Eve, you've found the right place.Since 1997, this original restaurant offers magical shows where waiters recite poetry while you eat. And when it's time for dessert, guests and waiters toast glasses to the sound of La Traviata.For New Year's Eve, the menu offers liver and prawn carpaccio as a starter, meats and fish seasoned with aromatic rosemary oil sauces as mains, and chocolate dessert to finish off with. All accompanied with a selection of fine wines.LeCafé de la Ópera - C/Arrieta, 6175 €

