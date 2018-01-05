>
The Marquise of O: New Year's Eve at the Teatro Bellas Artes, Madrid
A trip to the theatre during the festive season doesn't have to mean panto! The Bellas Artes theatre is putting on The Marquise of O from the 19th of November 2009 to the 10th of January 2010.

The play is based on the novel by Heinrich von Kleist which tells the implausible story of a marquise who, after becoming a widow, finds herself pregnant without knowing who the father is... not because she has had several lovers, but because she has had none.
 
Address: Teatro Bellas Artes - c/Marqués de Casa Riera, 2
Price: 16 - 25 €
Information: www.teatrobellasartes.es
07/12/2009
