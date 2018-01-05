>
>
Madrid: celebrate Spanish style
 Photo 10/10 
New Year's Eve concert: Ukraine National Radio Symphony Orchestra at Alcalá de Henares, Madrid
In this article

New Year's Eve concert: Ukraine National Radio Symphony Orchestra at Alcalá de Henares, Madrid


There's nothing like celebrating New Year in the company of 85 music professionals! Just outside Madrid in the city of Alcalá de Henares, the Ukraine National Radio Symphony Orchestra will have you swinging into 2010.

Founded in 1931, this orchestra is a real institution in its home country and has met with great success across the world. Just for the end-of-year festivities, it will play works by the Strauss brothers.

Date and time: 31st December 2009 at 6pm
Address: Teatro Salón Cervantes - c/Cervantes, s/n - Alcalá de Henares
Information: 0034 918 822 497
Fashion Editor
07/12/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         