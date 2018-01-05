In this article



















New Year's Eve concert: Ukraine National Radio Symphony Orchestra at Alcalá de Henares, Madrid

There's nothing like celebrating New Year in the company of 85 music professionals! Just outside Madrid in the city of Alcalá de Henares, the Ukraine National Radio Symphony Orchestra will have you swinging into 2010.



Founded in 1931, this orchestra is a real institution in its home country and has met with great success across the world. Just for the end-of-year festivities, it will play works by the Strauss brothers.



Date and time: 31st December 2009 at 6pm

Address: Teatro Salón Cervantes - c/Cervantes, s/n - Alcalá de Henares

Information: 0034 918 822 497

