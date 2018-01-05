>
The 10 best addresses in Milan for New Year's Eve

 
New Years's Eve on the Carrelli tram in Milan
New Years's Eve on a tram

As the Italian capital of fashion, Milan never stops... especially for New Year's Eve! From concerts and dinners to shows and parties for everyone's tastes... discover the essential addresses for spending the 31st of December in Milan!

To celebrate New Year's Eve 2009/2010 in a truly unique way, ATMosfera, the dining tram that belongs to the ATM transport group, offers a luxury dinner onboard the vintage Carrelli tram.

The rich and appetising menu is served with fine wine and a backdrop of night-time Milan.

Two seatings are available and reservations are compulsory.
Information: www.atm-mi.it



