Swan Lake at the Teatro Carcano, Milan

If you want to do something more original on the 31st of December and you like classical dance, you won't want to miss Swan Lake at the Teatro Carcano!



Choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, and brought to the stage by The Moscow Ballet of Classical Choreography, Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake fascinates and enthralls.



Founded in 1990 by Melikov and present in Italy since 1991, this ballet company is made up of about 40 dancers from schools such as the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, the Kirov in Saint Petersburg and the Ballet Theatres in Kiev and Odessa.



There will be two shows on New Year's Eve and at the end of the second one, everyone will be invited to a big buffet at midnight to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Information: www.vivaticket.it and www.ticketone.it

