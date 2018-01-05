New Year's Eve at Milan's Teatro alla Scala





Classical music lovers will have the chance to listen to the Giuseppe Verdi orchestra's interpretation of it, directed by British conductor Wayne Marshall. In true Milanese tradition, the concert will be followed by dinner at the Ristorante Savini, the meeting place of the international jet set, known for its elegance and the quality of its service.



The complete programme also includes tickets for the ballet The Firebird at the Teatro alla Scala (with Roberto Bolle and Massimo Murru) on the 30th of December, and Bach's Christmas Oratorio played in Milan's Duomo on New Year's Day.



