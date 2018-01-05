>
>
Milan: Italian inspiration for NYE
  
New Year's Eve with the Angels in Harlem Gospel Choir at the Blue Note jazz club, Milan

New Year's Eve with the Angels in Harlem Gospel Choir at the Blue Note jazz club, Milan


To celebrate New Year's Eve 2009, the Angels in Harlem Gospel Choir are performing at the Blue Note, Milan's legendary jazz club.

Founded in 1986 by Allen Bailey, this gospel group is made up of singers and musicians from various black churches in Harlem. The group tours the world to promote the African-American culture through gospel, which is why it's also known as the Angelic Ambassadors of Harlem!

At the Blue Note, New Year's Eve follows the sensual and lively rhythm of the gospel music, accompanied by a gourmet dinner.
 


Fashion Editor
07/12/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
SudokuYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         