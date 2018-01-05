New Year's Eve with the Angels in Harlem Gospel Choir at the Blue Note jazz club, Milan

To celebrate New Year's Eve 2009, the Angels in Harlem Gospel Choir are performing at the Blue Note, Milan's legendary jazz club.



Founded in 1986 by Allen Bailey, this gospel group is made up of singers and musicians from various black churches in Harlem. The group tours the world to promote the African-American culture through gospel, which is why it's also known as the Angelic Ambassadors of Harlem!



At the Blue Note, New Year's Eve follows the sensual and lively rhythm of the gospel music, accompanied by a gourmet dinner. Information: www.bluenotemilano.com

