New Year's Eve at the Gattopardo Café, Milan

If you're looking for an elegant and original place to celebrate the New Year, the Gattopardo Café is perfect! This glamorous address is popular with the locals and will make New Year's Eve unforgettable.



A 19th century church, converted in the 1970s, the Gattopardo Café ('leopard café') is a unique venue in the heart of Milan. Its large central nave, gigantic crystal chandelier and marble floor and columns are inspired by Luchino Visconti's film Il Gattopardo and the book of the same name by Tomasi di Lampedusa. Information: www.ilgattopardocafe.it

