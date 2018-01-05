>
>
Milan: Italian inspiration for NYE
  
New Year's Eve at the Gattopardo Café, Milan

New Year's Eve at the Gattopardo Café, Milan


If you're looking for an elegant and original place to celebrate the New Year, the Gattopardo Café is perfect! This glamorous address is popular with the locals and will make New Year's Eve unforgettable.

A 19th century church, converted in the 1970s, the Gattopardo Café ('leopard café') is a unique venue in the heart of Milan. Its large central nave, gigantic crystal chandelier and marble floor and columns are inspired by Luchino Visconti's film Il Gattopardo and the book of the same name by Tomasi di Lampedusa.
 


Fashion Editor
07/12/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsJennifer Aniston's dating history
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Sudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         