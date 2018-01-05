|
Milan: Italian inspiration for NYE
New Year's Eve at the Just Cavalli Café, Milan
The Just Cavalli Café, owned by designer Roberto Cavalli, is one of Milan's most fashionable cafés, located just inside the Parco Sempione, Milan's largest park.
Renowned for its décor (designed by Ron Arad and Roberto Cavalli) as well as its glamorous clientele and exclusive parties, it's the ideal place to begin 2010.
Enjoy a candlelit dinner on the 31st of December and take in the opulent décor of this flamboyant café bar/restaurant.
Information: www.justcavallicafe.com
Fashion Editor
07/12/2009
