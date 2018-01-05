New Year's Eve at the Just Cavalli Café, Milan

Just Cavalli Café, owned by



Renowned for its décor (designed by Ron Arad and



Enjoy a candlelit dinner on the 31st of December and take in the opulent décor of this flamboyant café bar/restaurant. The, owned by designer Roberto Cavalli , is one of Milan's most fashionable cafés, located just inside the Parco Sempione, Milan's largest park.Renowned for its décor (designed by Ron Arad and Roberto Cavalli ) as well as its glamorous clientele and exclusive parties, it's the ideal place to begin 2010.Enjoy a candlelit dinner on the 31st of December and take in the opulent décor of this flamboyant café bar/restaurant. Information: www.justcavallicafe.com

