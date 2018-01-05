>
Milan: Italian inspiration for NYE
  
New Year's Eve at the Spazio Fitzcarraldo bar, Milan

New Year's Eve at the Spazio Fitzcarraldo bar, Milan


The Spazio Fitzcarraldo bar, situated in the heart of Milan, is the place to be when it comes to cocktail hour. Its name comes from Werner Herzog's film of the same name, which tells the story of Fitzcarraldo, a man who decides to build an opera house in the Amazon forest.

If you're looking for a place to dance the night away and celebrate the New Year in style, look no further than here. Dinner and an exclusive selection of music awaits you in is this sophisticated and relaxed sculpture-filled bar.
 


Rank this page: 


