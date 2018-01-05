New Year's murder mystery dinner at the Villa Carlotta in Belgirate

For something completely original, a murder mystery dinner party in a magnificent country house could be the perfect end to the year.



In the Villa Carlotta in Belgirate, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, a special agency organises the Capodanno con delitto (New Year crime). Here is the story outline: the producers of a talk show get together to select new candidates for the show. During the selection process, two people are killed. The guests must uncover the killer.



Once the mystery is solved, the party begins with music and dancing til dawn. After sleeping in the rooms of the country house, New Year's Day breakfast is followed by a prize-giving "ceremony" for the best actor and best detective. Information: www.angleriatours.it

