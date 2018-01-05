>
>
Milan: Italian inspiration for NYE
  
New Year's Eve at Gioia 69 lounge bar,Milan

New Year's Eve at Gioia 69 lounge bar,Milan


If you like to dance all night long and if New Year's Eve means party with a capital P for you, Gioia 69 is the place to be!

This is one of Milan's most glam lounge bars, known for its designer décor, which comprises pink sofas, wenge flooring, a marble bar and tropical plants.

Sip exclusive cocktails and dance to hip-hop, pop and classics from the 70s and 80s. And if you want to be sure of a place to chill, you can also reserve a table in the intimate VIP area.
Information: www.gioia69.it


Fashion Editor
07/12/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         