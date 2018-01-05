>
Milan: Italian inspiration for NYE
New Year's Eve at the Cost restaurant, Milan

New Year's Eve at the Cost restaurant, Milan


For New Year's Eve, Cost presents a combination of dinner + late-night partying. For the last evening of 2009, this charming restaurant with cosy lighting offers a relaxed dinner, to enjoy alongside the sounds of lounge-jazzy music.

The rhythm steps up a notch around midnight for an after dinner dance on the two dance floors next to the dining room. Surrounded by velvet and netted fabrics, you can welcome the New Year in under the precious light of the giant Swarovski crystal chandelier.


