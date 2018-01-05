The British Royal Family | Our Favourite Royal Moments

The British Royal Family | Our Favourite Royal Moments Whether you love or hate the british monarchy they sure are good for a headline or two.



From Nazi suits, 'plastic guns', to the unmentionable Camilla-



Here are some of our favourite royal family moments - watch out for some right royal corkers.



Whether you love or hate the british monarchy they sure are good for a headline or two.From Nazi suits, 'plastic guns', to the unmentionable Camilla- gate , they can really get themselves into a princely pickle.Here are some of our favourite royal family moments - watch out for some right royal corkers.