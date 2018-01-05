>
The British Royal Family | Our Favourite Royal Moments
  
Top Ten Royal Family Moments

Top Ten Royal Family Moments


Prince Philip

The list of Prince Philip's faux-pas is too long to mention - from racist comments, to politically incorrect asides, Prince Philip doesn't always take his reputation as a royal too seriously. 

In 1995 he asked a Scottish driving instructor: "How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test." Just one of his many amusing but inappropriate comments. 

Keep 'em coming Phil. 


29/05/2012
