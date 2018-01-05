>
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed

© Louis Vuitton Alzer 75 Suitcase - The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
Planning a little city break or a luxury get away? We've found the travel essentials that every girl needs. Smart women know that holiday style is all in the detail - it's the little touches that really make an impression...


Vuitton Alzer 75 Suitcase

Spacious and incomparably sturdy, Monogram canvas suitcase by Louis Vuitton. Size: 29.5" x 19.3" x 8.6"

£3720

