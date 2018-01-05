>
>
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
Article in images

 

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Travel Set

Veuve Clicquot's signature yellow case comes complete with two Champagne flutes and Veuve Clicquot’s coveted Yellow Label Champagne.
Featuring a dominance of Pinot Noir grapes, the Yellow Label Brut Non Vintage has a strong structure, whilst a touch of Pinot Meunier adds to its roundness, leaving Chardonnay to provide the finesse it needs for perfect balance.

The zip-up case can be reused again and again. Alternatively it could also be employed as a striking vanity case or picnic cooler.


£134.95

© Veuve Clicquot champage carry case interior
© Veuve Clicquot champage carry case interior




  
  
Fashion Editor
01/11/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         