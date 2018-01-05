|
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
Veuve Clicquot's signature yellow case comes complete with two Champagne flutes and Veuve Clicquot’s coveted Yellow Label Champagne.
Featuring a dominance of Pinot Noir grapes, the Yellow Label Brut Non Vintage has a strong structure, whilst a touch of Pinot Meunier adds to its roundness, leaving Chardonnay to provide the finesse it needs for perfect balance.
The zip-up case can be reused again and again. Alternatively it could also be employed as a striking vanity case or picnic cooler.
£134.95
