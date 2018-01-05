The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Travel Set



Veuve Clicquot's signature yellow case comes complete with two

Veuve Clicquot's signature yellow case comes complete with two Champagne flutes and Veuve Clicquot’s coveted Yellow Label Champagne



The zip-up case can be reused again and again. Alternatively it could also be employed as a striking vanity case or picnic cooler.



Featuring a dominance of Pinot Noir grapes, the Yellow Label Brut Non Vintage has a strong structure, whilst a touch of Pinot Meunier adds to its roundness, leaving Chardonnay to provide the finesse it needs for perfect balance.

£134.95

