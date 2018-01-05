The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed

© Rowallan Fresh Pink Faux Leather Travel Jewellery Pouch Rowallan Fresh Pink Faux Leather Travel Jewellery Pouch



travel jewellery pouch in



£31.00

Pink travel jewellery pouch in Pink milled grain faux leather with black accents from the Fresh collection by Rowallan of Scotland. This stylish, contemporary jewellery roll has a central zipped pouch for larger pieces, and two zipped pockets above and below. A stud fastening band provides safe storage for rings and earrings. 26cm x 20cm x 2cm (open).£31.00







© Astley Clarke Fiji Jewellery Roll Astley Clarke Fiji Leather Jewellery Roll



Fiji Jewellery Roll: Pistachio leather jewellery roll with chocolate brown suede lining. Three snug zippered inner compartments and a soft roll for rings. 11.5" length x 8" width (open). Other colours are available. £105



£105



