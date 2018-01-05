The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed

Molton Brown Sleep Travel Kit

Adding a hint of indulgence to the daily routine, this aromatic six piece set from Molton Brown, inspired by Jules Verne’s classic, and housed in a boldly stylish presentation box, is the ideal gift this Christmas season.



Set contains:

* Vitalising Vitamin A, B and C Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)

* Energising Seamoss Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)

* Heavenly Gingerlily Moisture Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)

* Ultrasmooth Coco de Mer Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)

* Inspiring Wild-indigo Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)

* Relaxing Yuan Zhi Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)

* Presented in a stylish Molton Brown gift box



£35.00



