The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
|Article in images
Adding a hint of indulgence to the daily routine, this aromatic six piece set from Molton Brown, inspired by Jules Verne’s classic, and housed in a boldly stylish presentation box, is the ideal gift this Christmas season.
Set contains:
* Vitalising Vitamin A, B and C Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
* Energising Seamoss Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
* Heavenly Gingerlily Moisture Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
* Ultrasmooth Coco de Mer Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
* Inspiring Wild-indigo Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
* Relaxing Yuan Zhi Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
* Presented in a stylish Molton Brown gift box
£35.00
Harrods
Fashion Editor
01/11/2009
