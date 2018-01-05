>
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
Article in images

 

Molton Brown Sleep Travel Kit

Adding a hint of indulgence to the daily routine, this aromatic six piece set from Molton Brown, inspired by Jules Verne’s classic, and housed in a boldly stylish presentation box, is the ideal gift this Christmas season.

Set contains:
    * Vitalising Vitamin A, B and C Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
    * Energising Seamoss Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
    * Heavenly Gingerlily Moisture Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
    * Ultrasmooth Coco de Mer Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
    * Inspiring Wild-indigo Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
    * Relaxing Yuan Zhi Bath and Shower Gel (100ml)
    * Presented in a stylish Molton Brown gift box

£35.00

Harrods




  
  
