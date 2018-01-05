|
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
|Article in images
|
|
CocoRose Red Gem Ballet Pump Folding Shoe
This folding ballet pump has a black leather look upper with a detailed collection of red gems mounted on a red fabric bow. CocoRose ballet pumps are designed to fold in half and fit in to their very own CocoRose carry purse, to be ready whenever and wherever you need them. The purse is supplied and also transforms in to a shoulder bag so you can swap and carry more uncomfortable high heels. Perfect as inflight foorwear and hotel slippers.
£26.25
|
Fashion Editor
01/11/2009
|
Article Plan The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed ▼
|