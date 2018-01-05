|
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
|Article in images
|
|
Halcyon Days Enamels - Museum Of London Exotic Flowers Enamel Travel Clock
Halcyon Days Enamels Museum of London Exotic Flowers Travel Clock. This Beautiful Travel Alarm Clock which has a Gold Plated Mount around the Centre is after a Gold and Blue Enamel Design in the Museums collection. Diameter 46mm
£225
www.bondsthejewellers.co.uk
|
Fashion Editor
01/11/2009
|
Article Plan The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed ▼
|