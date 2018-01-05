|
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
|Article in images
|
|
3 Step III/IV - Great Skin Home and Away
Clinique’s dermatologist developed 3-Step Skin Care. Customized by skin type in full and travel sizes. The kit includes:
Full size - Liquid Facial Soap Oily Skin Formula -
Full size - Clarifying Lotion 3
Full size - Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel with Pump
Travel size - Liquid Facial Soap Oily Skin Formula
Travel size - Clarifying Lotion 3
Travel size - Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
£60
www.clinique.co.uk
|
Fashion Editor
01/11/2009
|
Article Plan The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed ▼
|