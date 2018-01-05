|
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
Crème de la Mer Miraculous Beginnings Travel Kit
Perfectly-edited selection of signature Crème de la Mer skincare treatments in travel sizes. These remarkable treatments work in synergy to bring skin to its centre, visibly relaxing lines, restoring clarity and helping skin reach optimum hydration.
This luxurious set contains:
Crème de la Mer 30ml
The Moisturizing Gel Cream 30ml
The Lifting Face Serum 9ml
The Lifting Intensifier 3ml
The Eye Concentrate 5ml
The Cleansing Lotion 100ml
The Tonic 100ml
£270
