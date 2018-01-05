The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed



© Crème de la Mer Miraculous Beginnings Travel Kit

Crème de la Mer Miraculous Beginnings Travel Kit



Perfectly-edited selection of signature

This luxurious set contains:



The Moisturizing Gel Cream 30ml

The Lifting Face Serum 9ml

The Lifting Intensifier 3ml

The Eye Concentrate 5ml

The Cleansing Lotion 100ml

The Tonic 100ml



£270



Perfectly-edited selection of signature Crème de la Mer skincare treatments in travel sizes. These remarkable treatments work in synergy to bring skin to its centre, visibly relaxing lines, restoring clarity and helping skin reach optimum hydration.This luxurious set contains: Crème de la Mer 30mlThe Moisturizing Gel Cream 30mlThe Lifting Face Serum 9mlThe Lifting Intensifier 3mlThe Eye Concentrate 5mlThe Cleansing Lotion 100mlThe Tonic 100ml£270 www.cremedelamer.co.uk







