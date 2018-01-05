>
>
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
Article in images

   


© Crème de la Mer Miraculous Beginnings Travel Kit
© Crème de la Mer Miraculous Beginnings Travel Kit

Crème de la Mer Miraculous Beginnings Travel Kit

Perfectly-edited selection of signature Crème de la Mer skincare treatments in travel sizes. These remarkable treatments work in synergy to bring skin to its centre, visibly relaxing lines, restoring clarity and helping skin reach optimum hydration.
This luxurious set contains:
Crème de la Mer 30ml
The Moisturizing Gel Cream 30ml
The Lifting Face Serum 9ml
The Lifting Intensifier 3ml
The Eye Concentrate 5ml
The Cleansing Lotion 100ml
The Tonic 100ml

£270




  
 
Fashion Editor
01/11/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         