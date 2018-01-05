>
>
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
Article in images

Luxury luggage

 

© 1930's antique shoe travel case from Brownrigg Interiors - Luxury luggage
© 1930's antique shoe travel case from Brownrigg Interiors


1930's Antique Travel Shoe Suitcase

A very unusual, circa 1930s, travel shoe suitcase, with compartments for six pairs of shoes. Original lining and monogram C.J.E. 19.5" Length x 12.5" Deep x 7.5" High.
Brownrigg Interiors have a selection of interesting and unusual antique pieces perfect for the stylish traveller to make an impression with.
 




  
  
Fashion Editor
01/11/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         