Perfectly packed away - essentials for your suitcase

The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
Globe Trotter Travel Candle by Price's
Price's Fresh Air range employs Odourfoyl technology to neutralise unwanted odours leaving your home or hotel smelling clean and fresh. Candle burns for approx. 30 hours. Extracts of Grapefruit & Peppermint.
£4.95
www.mulberryhall.co.uk
Travel Candle Set, Liberty Of London
£45
www.liberty.co.uk
A witty take on an English tradition, Jo Malone's Tea Candle Collection steeps white tea in the scents of old-world Parma violets, eau de cologne and sweet almond macaroons. Three travel candles can be lit singly or together to infuse the air with a subtle sweetness.
£54
www.jomalone.co.uk
Fashion Editor
01/11/2009
