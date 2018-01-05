>
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
Perfectly packed away - essentials for your suitcase

 

Globe Trotter Travel Candle by Price's

Price's Fresh Air range employs Odourfoyl technology to neutralise unwanted odours leaving your home or hotel smelling clean and fresh. Candle burns for approx. 30 hours. Extracts of Grapefruit & Peppermint.

Travel Candle Set, Liberty Of London
The Liberty of London Luxury Travel Candle Collection contains 3 mini candles in the exotic aromas of Ficus, Lilium, Ternata and Betula Alba. All candles are 100% natural wax, eco-friendly and made from renewable sources.

Jo Malone Tea Candle Collection

A witty take on an English tradition, Jo Malone's Tea Candle Collection steeps white tea in the scents of old-world Parma violets, eau de cologne and sweet almond macaroons. Three travel candles can be lit singly or together to infuse the air with a subtle sweetness.

