Perfectly packed away - essentials for your suitcase © Travel Candle Globetrotter

Globe Trotter Travel Candle by Price's



£4.95

Price's Fresh Air range employs Odourfoyl technology to neutralise unwanted odours leaving your home or hotel smelling clean and fresh. Candle burns for approx. 30 hours. Extracts of Grapefruit & Peppermint. £4.95









£45

The Liberty of London Luxury Travel Candle Collection contains 3 mini candles in the exotic aromas of Ficus, Lilium, Ternata and Betula Alba. All candles are 100% natural wax, eco-friendly and made from renewable sources. £45







© Jo Malone Travel Candle Set Jo Malone Tea Candle Collection



£54



A witty take on an English tradition, Jo Malone's Tea Candle Collection steeps white tea in the scents of old-world Parma violets, eau de cologne and sweet almond macaroons. Three travel candles can be lit singly or together to infuse the air with a subtle sweetness. £54








