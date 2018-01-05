>
The luxury travel essentials you never knew you needed
© Aspinal Black Jewel Calf & Red Suede UK travel collection - Hand luggage essentials
Aspinal UK Travel Collection includes two stunning Aspinal Luggage Tags, an Aspinal Classic Passport Cover and finally the Aspinal Classic Travel Wallet made from beautiful Black Jewel Calf Leather and luxuriously lined in moiré silk and contrasting plush Red soft-suede. Comes beautifully gift wrapped and boxed in Aspinal exquisite signature presentation and can be customised with initials.

Passport Cover: 5.5" (H) x 3.75" (W) / Travel Wallet: 9" (H) x 6.5" (W) / Luggage Tags: 4.75" (H) x 2.75" (W) (L) & 3.5" (H) x 2" (W) (S)
£109 with customised initials

www.aspinaloflondon.com




  
  
01/11/2009
