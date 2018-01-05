Hand luggage essentials © Aspinal Black Jewel Calf & Red Suede UK travel collection

Aspinal Black Jewel Calf & Red Suede UK travel collection



Aspinal UK Travel Collection includes two stunning Aspinal Luggage Tags, an Aspinal Classic Passport Cover and finally the Aspinal Classic Travel Wallet made from beautiful Black



Passport Cover: 5.5" (H) x 3.75" (W) / Travel Wallet: 9" (H) x 6.5" (W) / Luggage Tags: 4.75" (H) x 2.75" (W) (L) & 3.5" (H) x 2" (W) (S)

Aspinal UK Travel Collection includes two stunning Aspinal Luggage Tags, an Aspinal Classic Passport Cover and finally the Aspinal Classic Travel Wallet made from beautiful Black Jewel Calf Leather and luxuriously lined in moiré silk and contrasting plush Red soft-suede. Comes beautifully gift wrapped and boxed in Aspinal exquisite signature presentation and can be customised with initials.Passport Cover: 5.5" (H) x 3.75" (W) / Travel Wallet: 9" (H) x 6.5" (W) / Luggage Tags: 4.75" (H) x 2.75" (W) (L) & 3.5" (H) x 2" (W) (S)



www.aspinaloflondon.com £109 with customised initials





