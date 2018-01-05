Unique activity: glassblowing courses

>
Your average wine glass was made in a soulless factory by a machine, the same goes for most of the glass we come into contact with. So when you see and hold beautifully hand-crafted glass, the difference is striking.

You've probably never given this much thought, but when you're faced with a burning furnace and your wielding a long pole with a glowing globule of molten glass on the end, it suddenly dawns on you how much work really goes into making gorgeous glasswear.

This revelation hits me while on a taster day at the Liquid Glass Center. Glassblowers are amazingly talented, hardworking people... and they do one of the most fun jobs in the world.

The Liquid Glass Centre offers an introduction into their world and lets us mortal folk try creating some amazing glass work of our own. If you're looking for a unique day out, an interesting new hobby or even want to unlock your creativity then Liquid Glass Centre probably has a course for you.

They offer world class glassblowing training and tuition, but for me, this was very much about doing something different and trying something new. I had no idea what I was in for...


