Unique activity: glassblowing courses
  
Glassblowing and glory holes

Glassblowing and glory holes


Nestled in the countryside just outside of Bath, is the Liquid Glass Centre run by husband and wife team Tom and Kim Atherton and a small team of talented glassblowers.

The Liquid Glass Centre offers various courses attracting those looking for unique activities to try, an unusual day out or student glassblowers wishing to take the craft to new levels of expertise.

Both Tom and Kim are established glass artists in their own right, evidence of their varying styles can be seen scattered around the studio. It serves as something for students to aspire to and as inspiration.

The training staff, are also working artists. Student teachers, Ali and Jade work together on a project called Mademoiselles du Verre - a play on a glass work technique - creating gorgeous glass jewellery to sell at local craft fairs and galleries.

The Liquid Glass Centre team have a passion for the craft and it's infectious.

"You're gonna have so much fun" grins Kim, when I arrive at the studio for the trial session. To be honest, I'm slightly terrified but I take her word for it.


Fashion Editor
25/11/2010
