Try glassblowing
Now I've had a taste of blowing glass I want more...
Fortunately, The Liquid Glass Centre offer all sorts of short and long course covering glass work from fusing to bead-making and I am desperate to sign up. I want to bring all my friends, or even my colleagues for a team building exercise. I want everyone to try it out.
The team advise me that I should consider combining a full day session or a longer course with an over-night stay or a mini break in the beautiful West Country.
Bath, Frome and Wells are all nearby and there are some really fabulous restaurants in the vicinity too.
I am tempted. The Liquid Glass Centre is only 2 hours drive from London but the surrounding countryside is so gorgeous I almost want to stay put for the night. I vow to book another course very soon.
Perhaps next time my bauble won't be as "individual and rustic" as the first?
Courses at the Liquid Glass Centre start from £45.
Gift vouchers are available from £100.
Liquid Glass Centre
Stowford Manor Farm
Wingfield
Trowbridge
Wiltshire
BA14 9LH
For more information check out the Liquid Glass Centre website, call (01225)768888 or email info@liquidglasscentre.co.uk