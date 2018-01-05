Try glassblowing

>
Unique activity: glassblowing courses
Now I've had a taste of blowing glass I want more...

Fortunately, The Liquid Glass Centre offer all sorts of short and long course covering glass work from fusing to bead-making and I am desperate to sign up. I want to bring all my friends, or even my colleagues for a team building exercise. I want everyone to try it out.

The team advise me that I should consider combining a full day session or a longer course with an over-night stay or a mini break in the beautiful West Country.

Bath, Frome and Wells are all nearby and there are some really fabulous restaurants in the vicinity too.

I am tempted. The Liquid Glass Centre is only 2 hours drive from London but the surrounding countryside is so gorgeous I almost want to stay put for the night. I vow to book another course very soon.

Perhaps next time my bauble won't be as "individual and rustic" as the first?

Try glass blowing:

Courses at the Liquid Glass Centre start from £45.

Gift vouchers are available from £100.

Liquid Glass Centre
Stowford Manor Farm
Wingfield
Trowbridge
Wiltshire
BA14 9LH

For more information check out the Liquid Glass Centre website, call (01225)768888 or email info@liquidglasscentre.co.uk


