Vintage wedding gowns - how you can wear antique

Wearing vintage on your big day



A wedding gown should be the stuff of dreams. It’s the one garment you’ll wear that must be beautiful, stylish, unique and unforgettable. But there’s one small problem - you can’t afford the couture.



With the global financial meltdown making anything flashy seem passé, many brides are turning to the past for a new way to look unique. Vintage gowns give that one-of-a-kind specialness without draining your finances (so you can spend more on shoes!).



Take a lesson from the old mantra “something old, something new” and look to the treasures of days gone by for tomorrow’s perfect gown.



Whether you’re a fiend for the flappers of the Roaring Twenties or you swoon for the short and sexy styles of the Swinging Sixties, working out which era is right for you is foremost.



Carmen Haid, who runs online Vintage haven Atelier Mayer advises, “If you have an hourglass figure the 1950s is fantastic - prom dresses are such a flattering shape. If you’re tall and slim there’s nothing sexier than a flowing Ossie Clarke number from the 1970s.”





