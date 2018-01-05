Vintage Wedding Dress Company

But sourcing the right gown can be backbreaking work. Hours spent lurking on eBay or rifling through the rails at Oxfam will leave even the most diehard vintage fan frustrated. Luckily there are experts out there who will do the hard work for you - in fact, they’ll make the whole experience so perfect you’ll wonder why you ever considered anything else.



Renowned fashion stylist Charlie Brear set up The Vintage Wedding Dress Company in order “to take the trepidation out of buying vintage”.



Her elegant studio in central London houses a range of expertly sourced gowns, from show-stopping bias-cut thirties gowns to wistful lace-trimmed shifts.



“I always tell brides to be open-minded,” she says, “We can take an amazing vintage dress and use it as a starting point. Then we can tailor it to their requirements and style it in a way that works best for their figure.”



Working with a team of expert stylists and seamstresses, Brear sources the dresses from all over the world, has them rigorously cleaned and restored, and finally each dress is “tailored for the client to a couture finish.” By the end, you’ve got something that’s not just good-as-new - it’s better than new.



Deborah Casswell knew she wanted to wear something unique for her wedding and heard of the Vintage Wedding Dress Company through a friend. The dress she chose was a stunning 1950’s silk and brocade gown. “I felt like I was wearing a little piece of history, I love that the dress I chose had been worn and loved before.”



Deborah styled her dress with a white headband made from her grandmother’s pearls and kept the look fresh and modern with her elfin crop haircut.



Updating a dress with modern elements like a great pair of shoes or even a boldly colored sash takes away the risk of looking too clichéd. Charlie Brear warns “Just because a bride is wearing a 1940’s dress doesn’t necessarily mean that everything has to be styled around the 40’s!”



Words by: Alannah Sparks

Image:© 1960's silk organza embroidered dress around £1650 and silk hair flowers £25 each from the Vintage Wedding Dress Company



