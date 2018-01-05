>
>
Vintage wedding gowns
  
Family heirlooms and antique treasures
In this article

Family heirlooms and antique treasures


If you are lucky enough to have a beautiful heirloom piece in the family - or even if you have miraculously managed to find one in a vintage store - it’s important to find the right person to restore it to its former glory.

Kate Halfpenny, who has styled and designed for everyone from Kate Moss to Daisy Lowe, runs a very specialized business in wedding gowns - Halfpenny London.

Not only does she rescue old gowns that clients bring to her, but if somebody brings her an aged dress that has the wrong shape or is a little worse for wear, she will use the vintage trimmings to create an entirely new dress.

“I use old skirt panels and collars and add them onto new dresses. I love taking the vintage lace and brocade trimmings or perhaps a vibrant silk sash to create something entirely unique but still with that antique feel.”

Words by: Alannah Sparks
Image:© Kate Halfpenny specialises in vintage and antique gowns - www.halfpennylondon.com
Fashion Editor
09/02/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsNaturally beautiful celebrities
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your lovePerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         