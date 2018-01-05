In this article











































Family heirlooms and antique treasures

If you are lucky enough to have a beautiful heirloom piece in the family - or even if you have miraculously managed to find one in a vintage store - it’s important to find the right person to restore it to its former glory.



Kate Halfpenny, who has styled and designed for everyone from Kate Moss to Daisy Lowe, runs a very specialized business in wedding gowns - Halfpenny London.



Not only does she rescue old gowns that clients bring to her, but if somebody brings her an aged dress that has the wrong shape or is a little worse for wear, she will use the vintage trimmings to create an entirely new dress.



“I use old skirt panels and collars and add them onto new dresses. I love taking the vintage lace and brocade trimmings or perhaps a vibrant silk sash to create something entirely unique but still with that antique feel.”



Words by: Alannah Sparks

Image:© Kate Halfpenny specialises in vintage and antique gowns - www.halfpennylondon.com







