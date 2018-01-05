In this article











































Restore, Reinvent and Recreate

Restore, Reinvent and Recreate - three key words when shopping for vintage - and are also the tagline of Rachel Spencer’s bridal business Heirloom Couture, which runs a similar line of restoration and reinvention of old gowns as Halfpenny’s.



A Central Saint Martins graduate who trained in embroidery in the renowned Lesage house in Paris, Spencer is devoted to retaining all of the craftsmanship when creating new pieces.



“Modern 'bling' doesn't sit well with vintage as it shows the deterioration in how even beads today lack the quality of those made year ago.”



If you love the vintage look but don’t quite fancy stepping into someone else’s dress, there are many ways to flirt with the past. Choosing the right accessories can bring a glimmer of old world charm to the most modern off-the-peg dress.



A 1940’s birdcage veil is an elegant way to evoke the glamour of 1940’s Hollywood, and can be bought new on sites like www.dream-veils.co.uk.



Or try hunting around markets and good second hand stores for delicate beaded evening bags that can be worn to carry your essentials and lend a nostalgic element to your look.



Words by: Alannah Sparks

Image:© Flora at Heirloom Couture . Photo by Bran Symondson







