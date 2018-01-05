>
>
Vintage wedding gowns
  
Inspired by vinatge
In this article

Inspired by vinatge


And of course there is always the option of a new gown that’s based on a classic style.

In response to the burgeoning demand for vintage gowns, Charlie Brear designed a collection of dresses called Decades at the Vintage Wedding Dress Company, which are inspired by eras past. She realized that her most popular styles were those inspired by icons such as Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn - and developed a capsule line of simple dresses that were emblematic of each era, but every one brand new.

New gowns such as these can be gilded with the antique touch by choosing the right jewellery. Carmen Haid from Atelier Mayer suggests searching for classic jewellery pieces that will give a new dress a hint of antique appeal, “Even a brand new dress will look more romantic with perhaps a pair of Dior ear clips from the 1950’s, or a beautiful heirloom brooch from the 1920’s.”


Words by: Alannah Sparks
Image:© DECADES 1920's inspired dress with plunging neckline, £1,850 from The Vintage Wedding Dress Company
Fashion Editor
09/02/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         