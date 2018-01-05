In this article











































Inspired by vinatge

And of course there is always the option of a new gown that’s based on a classic style.



In response to the burgeoning demand for vintage gowns, Charlie Brear designed a collection of dresses called Decades at the Vintage Wedding Dress Company, which are inspired by eras past. She realized that her most popular styles were those inspired by icons such as Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn - and developed a capsule line of simple dresses that were emblematic of each era, but every one brand new.



New gowns such as these can be gilded with the antique touch by choosing the right jewellery. Carmen Haid from Atelier Mayer suggests searching for classic jewellery pieces that will give a new dress a hint of antique appeal, “Even a brand new dress will look more romantic with perhaps a pair of Dior ear clips from the 1950’s, or a beautiful heirloom brooch from the 1920’s.”





Words by: Alannah Sparks

Image:© DECADES 1920's inspired dress with plunging neckline, £1,850 from The Vintage Wedding Dress Company



