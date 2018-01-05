In this article











































Vintage and antique jewellery

Jewellery is a particularly romantic way to wear vintage, and wearing a ring from decades past holds a very special attraction. Alexander Hirschfield is a specialist in antique jewellery, running Hirschfields, her family jewellers in Hatton Garden which specializes in rings dating from the Victorian era.



“People are drawn to the idea of wearing something unique, something that has history behind it. And of course the craftsmanship of many of these rings is unrivalled in factory produced rings today.”



Bride-to-be Billie Sparks wears an engagement ring from the Art Deco era. “I love imagining the different stories that might lie behind a ring - who owned it before? Where did it travel? Where was it before it landed on my hand?! I love that I have a little piece of history on my ring finger and that I am adding to the story of this ring.”



This, of course, is one of the key attractions to wearing vintage - you are adding your own love story to one that has gone before. And what could be more romantic than that?





Words by: Alannah Sparks

Image:© A White Gold Victorian Old Brilliant Cut Diamond Solitaire with fine diamond set shoulders. Diamond 1.15cts (I - J SI) Shoulders 0.05cts. £5750.00 from www.hirschfelds.co.uk



