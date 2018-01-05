In this article











































Our Vintage Wedding Directory - antique inspired dresses & gowns

1950s vintage-inspired dresses and gowns at The vintage Wedding Dress Company - The Decades collection



Decades at The Vintage Wedding Dress Company

Bloomsbury, London, WC1

Enquiries - 0207 242 4792

Appointment Booking Line - 0208 242 4380 or click here



Please note that the studio is open by appointment only.



www.thevintageweddingdresscompany.com





Image: © DECADES 1950's inspired prom-dress wedding gown with structured draped bodice. £2,250 from The Vintage Wedding Dress Company

