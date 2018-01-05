In this article











































Our Vintage Wedding Directory

More ideas for vintage or antique wedding dress and bridal wear, accessories, jewellery, dress restoration and vintage-inspired stockists for brides-to-be:



Vintage Dress.co.uk - www.vintagedress.co.uk

Bristol

E-mail: Francesca at info@vintagedress.co.uk for more information or an appointment



A huge selection of vintage and antique clothing, with the emphasis on vintage wedding dresses from all eras (including Victorian and Edwardian), in sizes 6 to 14. All items are genuine vintage (not reproductions) in excellent condition, clean and ready to wear.



Lindsay Flemming Couture - www.lindsayflemming.com

Scotland

85 Carlisle Road, Abington, Lanarkshire, ML12 6SD

Tel: 01864 502 522

E-mail: bridal@lindayflemming.com



Celtic, medieval and vintage inspired gowns by award winning Scottish designer Linday Flemming



Freudian Slip Vintage - www. freudianslipsvintage.com

Online

Tel: 020 8829 0997

E-mail: orders@freudianslipsvintage.com



Vintage wedding dresses plus all the elements to create your perfect vintage wardrobe, from a quirky day dress to couture gowns, to vintage lingerie, vintage shoes and hats, and exceptional vintage bags and purses.



Love Miss Daisy - www.lovemissdaisy.com

York

Tel: 07593 586 004

Email: info@lovemissdaisy.com



A gorgeous selection of vintage gowns plus vintage and antique accessories to complete your look.



Vintage Wedding - www.vintageweddingdress4u.com



The website contains great images of vintage and antique wedding dresses through the ages and is a great source of information and inspiration for brides-to-be.



Basia Zarzycka - www.basia-zarzycka.com

London

52 Sloane Square, London, SW1W 8AX

Tel: 0207 730 1660

Email: info@basia-zarzycka.com



Stunningly iconic brand which also features some simply gorgeous vintage bridalwear, jewellery and accessories. It's magical.



Net-a-porter.com - www.net-a-porter.com

Online

Tel: 01473 323 0320

Email: customercare@net-a-porter.com



Net-a-porter have recently relaunched their bridal piece and you can find some incredible designer gowns, jewellery and accessories at fabulous prices. It's not strictly vintage but some inspired modern pieces can enhance your lool and prevent it from becoming too "themed".





Image: © Temperley of London embellished crepe-silk wedding gown from NET-A-PORTER



















