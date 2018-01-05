What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

>
The W Hotel group is a worldwide phenomenon for the urbanite cool, but one thing that London can offer that no other can is it's unique take on high-tea.

Cucumber sandwiches and a cup of breakfast tea have been given a bit of a shake up with the W Hotel's Rock Tea - a tribute to the greatest names and tracks in rock 'n' roll.

Feast upon the 'Dark side of the Moon' sarnies and bite into a square of Hendrix inspired 'Purple Haze' - a violet edged take on battenburg, or chomp on meringues in the shape of the Rolling Stone's famous Sticky Fingers logo.

All this rock confectionary is served on three-tier stands made from vintage vinyl records as the W London fires a bit of Great British rock energy into one of the countries favourite traditions.

A little bit edgier than the rest of the W Hotel group, this hotel has its emphasis on the talk-of-the-town experiences.

With its incredible location in the heart of lively Leicester Square, the stunning spa, luxurious rooms - the list goes on - W London Hotel really is a must see.
More Information: 
W’s Rock Tea will be available in the W Lounge between 1pm and 4.45pm daily.
Address:10 Wardour Street, Leicester Square, London, W1D 6QF
Tel: 0 207 758 1000
Rooms start from £289- £5000 per night.



23/07/2012
