What to do in London | The best things to do in London
  
What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London


One of London's hidden gems, Gordon's Wine Bar is the city's oldest cellar bar and living proof that some things really do improve with age. 

If you dig destinations that are dingy and Dickensian then Gordon's cramped caverns, candlelight and occasional drop of water dripping from the brick cellar ceiling, will make you feel right at home. 

But it's not just its unique atmosphere that makes us love this place, Gordon's boasts a great wine-list, a pretty epic cheeseboard and a just in case the crowds become too much, a beautiful beer garden (with heaters) outside! 

Just be warned, news has spread like wildfire about this little place over the last year or so and so it can get quite busy. Plus with their no over-the-phone booking policy (like so many sought after social scenes) they mean it when they say first come, first serve. 

Despite the crowds it's still one of the most atmospheric oldie England wine bars you can find and like most good things - well worth the wait.

More Information:
Open every day:11am -11pm
Sunday 12 noon to 10pm
Address: 47 Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NE
Tel: 020 7930 1408 (no telephone bookings)

23/07/2012
