What to do in London | The best things to do in London
  
What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London


Normally the closest you will get to al fresco theatricals are teary two year olds throwing tantrums in public, but not if you're in Regent's Park this summer. 

From July-September Regent's Park's amphitheatre opens its gates to some of the best theatre performances that you can see in anywhere in London.

From melodrama to musicals to classic Shakespearian comedy like Midsummers Night Dream, the open aired theatre has something for everyone to enjoy in one of the most extraordinary venues in the city.

There is something almost magical about this place and despite the uncomfortable seats and the threat of rain, you cannot help but have an amazing evening. 

Ignore the fact that we have not seen our summer time weather-wise yet, in the next few weeks we should be seeing a surge in the sunshine and so this amazing piece of London's cultural scene should not be taken fully advantage of!  

More Information:
Address: Regents Park NW1 4NU (10 minutes from Baker Street Station)
To book tickets: openairtheatre.org/additional-sponsorship-opportunities
 

Image © David Jensen 



23/07/2012
23/07/2012 

