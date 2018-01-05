What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

Ah the Southbank of London. A place so magical The Beatles dedicated a whole song to it (that’d be Waterloo sunset, FYI).



Sat on this cultural river bank is one of our absolute favourite places in London - the BFI Southbank, aka the film buff’s Mecca.



Fancy watching a film? Sure, they’ve got tonnes, from classics like The Birds (in fact right now they’re showing a whole series of Hitchcock films) to modern movies like Inception and loads of great documentaries.



Want to learn more about film? Head over to the BFI library or their National Archive. Hungry? Not a problem, the BFI has not one but two restaurants for you to choose from.



Thinking you actually just fancy a quick tipple? Sure, there are two bars in this cultural establishment. Our favourite is the front bar with seating outside on the riverbank. It’s the perfect place to sip on a cider as you watch the world - and the Thames - drift by.



More Information:

Open everday from 11am-8.30pm

10.30 - 11.30pm FRiday-Saturday



Address: BFI Southbank, Belvedere Road, South Bank, London, SE1 8XT

Tel: 020 7928 3232

Find out what's on: BFI Southbank Website

