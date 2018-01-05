>
>
What to do in London | The best things to do in London
  
What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London


Looking for a little bit of luxury in the hectic London landscape? Let Paul Edmonds salon be your safe-haven.
This Knightsbridge salon offers everything that a beauty-addict could need and with a celebrity client list including the likes of Penelope Cruz and Christina Hendricks, this chic newly redesigned salon is the place to be for pampering.
But you don't need a celebrity budget to be able to afford it. A manicure with Jessica Nails is reasonably priced, and unlike some salons it actually sticks to it's promise of no chips after a week.
Also over the Olympics Paul Edmonds are doing a whole host of packaged deals on their hair and beauty treatments, a winning combination if ever we've heard one.
More Information:
Open Monday-Wednesday 9am-7pm
Thursday 9am-8pm
Friday-Saturday 9am-7pm
Address: 217 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London SW3 2EJ
Tel: 020 7589 5958



23/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Stars who married the same person twice ...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         