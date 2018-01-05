What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London
Looking for a little bit of luxury
in the hectic London landscape? Let Paul Edmonds salon be your safe-haven.
This Knightsbridge salon offers everything that a beauty
-addict could need and with a celebrity client list including the likes of Penelope Cruz
and Christina Hendricks, this chic newly redesigned salon is the place to be for pampering.
But you don't need a celebrity budget to be able to afford it. A manicure with Jessica Nails
is reasonably priced, and unlike some salons it actually sticks to it's promise of no chips after a week.
Also over the Olympics Paul Edmonds are doing a whole host of packaged deals on their hair
and beauty treatments, a winning combination if ever we've heard one.
|More Information:
Open Monday-Wednesday 9am-7pm
Thursday 9am-8pm
Friday-Saturday 9am-7pm
Address: 217 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London SW3 2EJ
Tel: 020 7589 5958