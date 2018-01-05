What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

Saying that Borough Market is the foodie paradise of the capital is an understatement.



An age old market situated in the caverns of London Bridge, Borough is possibly one of the best bits about London full stop (we couldn't gush more if we tried). It offers some of the best selections of British and International produce and houses local merchants, bakers, chocolatiers, fishmongers, wine bars, cheese-makers and so much more all in one spot.



A vibrant mix of different cuisines, you can pick yourself up a surprisingly delicious ostrich burger (if you dare) and then wash it down with a refreshing garlic beer all without moving more than 3ft.



There is little better to do on a weekend than plod around this place, and with wine by the barrel and a buzzing atmosphere, it's hard to see why you would ever want to leave.



More Information:

Open for lunch Monday-Wedneday 9-3pm

Full market Thursday- 11am-5pm

Friday 12pm -6pm

Saturday 8am - 5pm

Address: Borough Market (nearest tube and overground station is London Bridge) Image © Simon Rawles

