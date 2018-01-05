>
A little haven away from the crowds of sporting enthusiasts is blue-blooded brasserie, The Brompton Bar and Grill.

Coming from a history of high-class debauchery, back in 1945 'The Brompton Grill' as it was formally known, housed intimate booths for shady politicians to meet their mistresses in secret.

Nowadays it is a little less seedy and way more on scene thanks to Chef Gary Durrant's stunning seasonal menus and BB&G's hedonistic atmosphere full of life's little pleasures: steak, jazz and absinthe...

As well as being a great restaurant and nice little venue for smooth jazz, BB&G is London's first ever absinthe bar with a full range of absinthe cocktails, a absinthe fountain and the traditional method, silver spoon and all.

However if you can still taste the food after a few of the green fairies then you're on to a good thing. It's modern British/European menu is pleasantly unpretentious and centres around good quality, hearty food - you'll find it hard to say a bad word, especially about the Lamb Loin and Confit Lamb Shoulder. Delicious.

More Information:
Monday - Friday Lunch: 12pm - 3pm, Saturday - Sunday Lunch: 12pm - 3.30pm
Monday - Saturday Dinner: 6pm - 10.30pm , Sunday ‘til 10pm

Address: 243 Brompton Road, London, Greater London SW3 2EP
Tel: 020 7589 8005



