What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

If you want to know the difference between a cocktail and a good cocktail without having to blow the budget then this is the place to go.

Cosy and cool, the familiar dim-lighting and leather seats show all of the signs of a decent cocktail club but then you try the cocktails...

The Lychee Martini is hands down one of the most refreshing things we've tasted and the Chocolate Martini, well you can't go wrong with Absolut Vodka, Creme de Cacao and a chocolate swirl can you?

The sharing platters of Asian inspired meats are to die for but there is one thing to take into account. If you don't have a table it will probably be a bit of a fight to get to the bar on a Friday and Saturday night so it's best to book ahead.

More Information:
Monday - Wednesday 5pm -1am
Thursday - Saturday 5pm - 3am
Sunday 5pm - 11pm
Address: 11/12 Russell Street, Covent Garden,London WC2B 5HZ
Tel: 0844 371 2550




23/07/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
Holly Fulton catwalk video
